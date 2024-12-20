Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Mint Quick Edit | Celebrate remittances but cheapen them too

Mint Quick Edit | Celebrate remittances but cheapen them too

Livemint

  • India has been the world’s top recipient of these transfers from abroad in 2024, with inflows of $129 billion. This money is helpful, but we must speed up our digital rupee project and push for global mechanisms that’ll make remittances faster and cheaper.

Cross-border transfers must get cheaper in a world of cryptocurrencies which know no borders.
Gift this article

On remittances from abroad, India remains the world’s top beneficiary.

On remittances from abroad, India remains the world’s top beneficiary.

For 2024, such inflows stood at $129 billion, according to a blog by World Bank economists, almost double that of second-ranked Mexico, which got $68 billion, and more than two-and-a-half times China’s $48 billion.

For 2024, such inflows stood at $129 billion, according to a blog by World Bank economists, almost double that of second-ranked Mexico, which got $68 billion, and more than two-and-a-half times China’s $48 billion.

Globally, such cross-border transfers, usually made by a country’s diaspora to support family members back home, grew 5.8%, stronger than their 1.2% rise in 2023.

Also read: Chart Beat: Stable net remittances a shot in the arm for India’s external position

This reflects a recovery in job markets in rich countries after the pandemic slump. Remittances rose 57% in the past decade, outpacing foreign direct investment, which declined 41%, widening the gap between the two.

Remittances give countries like India valuable foreign exchange, helping keep their external balances on an even keel.

Also read: How FDI flows into India lost momentum

They also tend to hold up well under economic adversity. Cross-border transfers, however, must get cheaper and faster in a world of cryptocurrencies that know no borders.

This is reason enough for India to accelerate its e-rupee project and the West not to back away from global initiatives aimed at digital-currency interoperability.

The US, on its part, should create a digital dollar.

Also read: Mint Explainer: Why India's net FDI is at its lowest level since 2007

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.