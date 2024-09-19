Mint Quick Edit | ISRO’s boosters: What’s good for science is good for business
Summary
- India’s cabinet has approved ambitious projects for the space agency, including an Indian space station, another moon mission and an orbiter for Venus, all to be achieved at low cost in global reckoning. In time, all this action should yield valuable spillover effects.
On Wednesday, India’s cabinet approved an ambitious programme for its space agency, Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro). Projects include a space station to be built as part of its Gaganyaan initiative aimed at human space-flight, another Moon mission via Chandrayaan-4, and an even bolder one to explore Venus.