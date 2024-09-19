Explore

Mint Quick Edit | ISRO’s boosters: What’s good for science is good for business

Livemint 1 min read 19 Sep 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Since Venus is believed to have been formed under conditions similar to Earth’s, we may even learn a few things about where our own planet might be headed. (HT)
Since Venus is believed to have been formed under conditions similar to Earth’s, we may even learn a few things about where our own planet might be headed. (HT)

Summary

  • India’s cabinet has approved ambitious projects for the space agency, including an Indian space station, another moon mission and an orbiter for Venus, all to be achieved at low cost in global reckoning. In time, all this action should yield valuable spillover effects.

On Wednesday, India’s cabinet approved an ambitious programme for its space agency, Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro). Projects include a space station to be built as part of its Gaganyaan initiative aimed at human space-flight, another Moon mission via Chandrayaan-4, and an even bolder one to explore Venus. 

An Indian station placed in space would allow valuable scientific research, the next Moon visit will aim to get the craft back home with lunar samples to study, and an Isro spacecraft orbiting Venus would enable various aspects of this planet’s surface and atmosphere to be examined closely. Since Venus is believed to have been formed under conditions similar to Earth’s, we may even learn a few things about where our own planet might be headed. 

Also read: Cabinet’s $2.7 billion funding for Isro’s Chandrayaan-4 to Gaganyaan to boost private firms

The Gaganyaan budget has been upped to 20,193 crore, but this is low by global standards. The outlay for the Venus orbiter is just 1,236 crore, while the lunar project has 2,104 crore earmarked for it. 

Various industries will chip in, which should have spin-off benefits for the economy. Eventually, all this action should translate to competitive private participation in the space sector.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue