Mint Quick Edit | ISRO’s boosters: What’s good for science is good for business

An Indian station placed in space would allow valuable scientific research, the next Moon visit will aim to get the craft back home with lunar samples to study, and an Isro spacecraft orbiting Venus would enable various aspects of this planet’s surface and atmosphere to be examined closely. Since Venus is believed to have been formed under conditions similar to Earth’s, we may even learn a few things about where our own planet might be headed.

An Indian station placed in space would allow valuable scientific research, the next Moon visit will aim to get the craft back home with lunar samples to study, and an Isro spacecraft orbiting Venus would enable various aspects of this planet’s surface and atmosphere to be examined closely. Since Venus is believed to have been formed under conditions similar to Earth’s, we may even learn a few things about where our own planet might be headed.

Also read: Cabinet’s $2.7 billion funding for Isro’s Chandrayaan-4 to Gaganyaan to boost private firms The Gaganyaan budget has been upped to ₹20,193 crore, but this is low by global standards. The outlay for the Venus orbiter is just ₹1,236 crore, while the lunar project has ₹2,104 crore earmarked for it.