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Mint Quick Edit | ChangXi’s listing pop was an eye-popper: can Indian chipmakers reach the big league?

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read28 Jul 2026, 07:00 AM IST
With self-reliance and export potential as key aims, India announced the second part of its Semiconductor Mission this month.
With self-reliance and export potential as key aims, India announced the second part of its Semiconductor Mission this month.
Summary

Fervent investor interest in chipmaking successes is a sign of today’s tech-driven times. India’s Semiconductor Mission aims to develop local fabs and an entire ecosystem. Success, however, will take more than big money.

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As far as listing ‘pops’ go, China’s stock market is in the spotlight.

As far as listing ‘pops’ go, China’s stock market is in the spotlight.

Shares of Chinese chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies leapt by an eye-popping 470% after they were listed for trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Shares of Chinese chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies leapt by an eye-popping 470% after they were listed for trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Also Read | V.A. Nageswaran: Open weight AI highlights why AI perils are so hard to contain

ChangXin makes memory chips and its 8% slice of this booming global business may explain why it’s valued at almost half a trillion dollars.

Meanwhile, India has invested heavily in getting its nascent microchip-making industry up to speed.

With self-reliance and export potential as key aims, India announced the second part of its Semiconductor Mission this month.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | The risk of rogue AI on a rampage is rising fast

Its outlay of nearly 1.3 trillion is aimed at developing an end-to-end value chain.

The first part of this policy package, unveiled in 2021, drew investments in local chip fabrication, assembly, testing, marking and packaging units.

Among those lured were Tata Electronics, Micron and Kaynes.

Their projects won’t compete with ChangXin, since their clients will hardly overlap; nor would they be a patch on Taiwan’s industry, which rules high-end offtake.

Also Read | SK Hynix: can South Korea’s golden goose lay more eggs?

Chip autarky may be a distant dream at this stage, but once Indian fabs get going, India’s semicon learning curve will need to be steep.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionQuick EditMint Quick Edit | ChangXi’s listing pop was an eye-popper: can Indian chipmakers reach the big league?

Mint Quick Edit | ChangXi’s listing pop was an eye-popper: can Indian chipmakers reach the big league?

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read28 Jul 2026, 07:00 AM IST
With self-reliance and export potential as key aims, India announced the second part of its Semiconductor Mission this month.
With self-reliance and export potential as key aims, India announced the second part of its Semiconductor Mission this month.
Summary

Fervent investor interest in chipmaking successes is a sign of today’s tech-driven times. India’s Semiconductor Mission aims to develop local fabs and an entire ecosystem. Success, however, will take more than big money.

Gift this article

As far as listing ‘pops’ go, China’s stock market is in the spotlight.

As far as listing ‘pops’ go, China’s stock market is in the spotlight.

Shares of Chinese chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies leapt by an eye-popping 470% after they were listed for trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Shares of Chinese chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies leapt by an eye-popping 470% after they were listed for trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Also Read | V.A. Nageswaran: Open weight AI highlights why AI perils are so hard to contain

ChangXin makes memory chips and its 8% slice of this booming global business may explain why it’s valued at almost half a trillion dollars.

Meanwhile, India has invested heavily in getting its nascent microchip-making industry up to speed.

With self-reliance and export potential as key aims, India announced the second part of its Semiconductor Mission this month.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | The risk of rogue AI on a rampage is rising fast

Its outlay of nearly 1.3 trillion is aimed at developing an end-to-end value chain.

The first part of this policy package, unveiled in 2021, drew investments in local chip fabrication, assembly, testing, marking and packaging units.

Among those lured were Tata Electronics, Micron and Kaynes.

Their projects won’t compete with ChangXin, since their clients will hardly overlap; nor would they be a patch on Taiwan’s industry, which rules high-end offtake.

Also Read | SK Hynix: can South Korea’s golden goose lay more eggs?

Chip autarky may be a distant dream at this stage, but once Indian fabs get going, India’s semicon learning curve will need to be steep.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionQuick EditMint Quick Edit | ChangXi’s listing pop was an eye-popper: can Indian chipmakers reach the big league?
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