Mint Quick Edit | ChangXi’s listing pop was an eye-popper: can Indian chipmakers reach the big league?

As far as listing ‘pops’ go, China’s stock market is in the spotlight.
As far as listing ‘pops’ go, China’s stock market is in the spotlight.
Shares of Chinese chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies leapt by an eye-popping 470% after they were listed for trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
Shares of Chinese chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies leapt by an eye-popping 470% after they were listed for trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
ChangXin makes memory chips and its 8% slice of this booming global business may explain why it’s valued at almost half a trillion dollars.
Meanwhile, India has invested heavily in getting its nascent microchip-making industry up to speed.
With self-reliance and export potential as key aims, India announced the second part of its Semiconductor Mission this month.
Its outlay of nearly ₹1.3 trillion is aimed at developing an end-to-end value chain.
The first part of this policy package, unveiled in 2021, drew investments in local chip fabrication, assembly, testing, marking and packaging units.
Among those lured were Tata Electronics, Micron and Kaynes.
Their projects won’t compete with ChangXin, since their clients will hardly overlap; nor would they be a patch on Taiwan’s industry, which rules high-end offtake.
Chip autarky may be a distant dream at this stage, but once Indian fabs get going, India’s semicon learning curve will need to be steep.