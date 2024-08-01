Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Self-goals had a role in China's slump
Summary
- China’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for manufacturing logged a third month of contraction in a row this July. Beijing’s policy framework is partly to blame. Did it attempt a premature pivot back to socialism?
China’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for manufacturing shows that the world’s factory is sputtering. It logged a third month of contraction in a row this July, with a reading of 49.4, which is under the 50 mark that separates it from expansion.
