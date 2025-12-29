Fresh economic data adds to evidence of China’s economy weakening.
Mint Quick Edit | A slump in the profits of China’s big industrial firms is a fresh sign that its economy is weakening
SummaryA double-digit decline in profits of China's big industrial firms reported by its National Statistics Bureau points to weak domestic demand. Beijing’s renewed export thrust may have set back its plan to focus on local consumption.
