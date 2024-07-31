Mint Quick Edit | Chinese investment could suit India
Summary
- The Economic Survey proposed welcoming FDI from China, but commerce minister Piyush Goyal’s Tuesday remarks suggest a change in India's position is unlikely. We need a wider policy debate on the survey’s proposal.
Advocacy of Chinese foreign direct investment into India by the Economic Survey notwithstanding, a change in India’s position seems unlikely. “There is no rethinking at present to support Chinese investments in the country," commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday, noting that the survey’s recommendations are not binding.