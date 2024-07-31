Mint Quick Edit | Chinese investment could suit India

The current path of India-China trade ties could, however, augur poorly for India’s balance of trade, since it relies heavily on China for a variety of inputs and these imports are hard to abate. At the same time, Indian exports to China have not been able to make much headway.

Also read: Don’t let China’s dragon breath scorch our factories The imbalance may be partly due to Beijing’s hidden subsidies for businesses that leave others uncompetitive, but also because of a genuine Chinese edge that Indian manufacturers cannot replicate. In such a situation, it’s pragmatic to let Chinese firms manufacture locally what they sell here, rather than importing it.