Opinion
Mint Quick Edit: Contain the damage from the Swiss roll-back of a tax benefit
Summary
- Switzerland’s withdrawal of the most favoured nation status given to India under a tax agreement, in response to an Indian Supreme Court ruling, is a blow to investment ties. We may need some damage control.
The investment relationship between India and Switzerland has taken a blow, with the latter having withdrawn the most favoured nation (MFN) status it granted India as part of a double taxation avoidance agreement.
