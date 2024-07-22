Mint Quick Edit | CrowdStrike’s computer blue-wall: Hear out Bill Gate
Summary
- About 8.5 million devices got disabled globally in the great outage that left users of Windows blue-walled by a faulty update from a cybersecurity firm, as estimated by Microsoft. Less than 1% but still too many. Recall what Bill Gates said about astronauts?
About 8.5 million computers got disabled globally in the great outage that left users of Windows blue-walled last week, as estimated by Microsoft, which makes the operating software. This, the company noted, meant that less than 1% of the world’s devices with Windows got hit by the faulty update installed online by CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm.