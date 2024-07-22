Hello User
Mint Quick Edit | CrowdStrike's computer blue-wall: Hear out Bill Gate

Mint Quick Edit | CrowdStrike’s computer blue-wall: Hear out Bill Gate

Livemint

  • About 8.5 million devices got disabled globally in the great outage that left users of Windows blue-walled by a faulty update from a cybersecurity firm, as estimated by Microsoft. Less than 1% but still too many. Recall what Bill Gates said about astronauts?

This data does little to reassure a world roiled by the chaos of disruptions across critical sectors like aviation, healthcare, banking and media. The Windows base is around 1.4 billion, and, as we know of Indian population numbers, even a tiny share left in the lurch is too many. No less empty is the relief that it wasn’t a cyberattack, the biggest of which has been the 2017 WannaCry hit that struck some 300,000 devices.

Also read: Cybersecurity: Microsoft’s Azure woes and Google’s acquisition moves

We saw the vulnerability of a world whose digital processes not only lack system diversity, the result of winner-takes-all market dynamics, but are served by centralized servers that reverse the empowerment of personal computing. As Bill Gates once noted, the once-lagging US overtook the Soviet Union in the space race partly because American astronauts insisted on pilot control of their spacecraft.

