Mint Quick Edit: Time to rescue crypto from policy limbo
Summary
The hack suffered by Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX is a reminder to tighten cyber security. It should also nudge the government to frame a policy on digital assets, which have been in a regulatory grey zone for too long.
Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX has suffered a cyberattack in which $44 million was reportedly stolen from its internal accounts by hackers.
