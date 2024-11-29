Opinion
Mint Quick Edit: Cyber cons go from digital arrests to wedding scams
Summary
- As if imposter police officers placing people under ‘digital arrest’ weren’t bad enough, fake wedding invitations are now being used online by cyber criminals to to part us from our money. Is there a way out?
Even as people in India come to terms with the idea of a ‘digital arrest’, invented by scamsters acting like law enforcers to scare people out of their money, cybercriminals seem to have expanded their repertoire of tricks to swindle people online.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more