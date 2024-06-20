Mint Quick Edit | Debroy’s right, we need a revised poverty line
Summary
- EAC-PM Chairman Bibek Debroy has said India may require a new way to measure poverty. We now have new household consumption survey data, but the Tendulkar panel’s line is outdated. A revised poverty line could give us harder-to-dismiss estimates.
India may need a new way for measuring poverty that revises the thresholds set years ago by the Tendulkar panel, Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, was cited as having said on Wednesday. His comments come amid a debate over how well India has fared on reducing poverty.