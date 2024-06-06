Mint Quick Edit | Did PMI readings get heat struck?
Summary
- The HSBC India services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) dipped to 60.2 last month from 60.8 in April and the reading for the manufacturing sector also showed a decline. Both are blamed on the hot weather that led companies to reduce working hours, while demand saw a cool-off. Is respite in sight?
The heatwave across India has hurt economic activity, with its level in both the manufacturing and service sectors recording a slowdown. According to survey results released on Thursday, the HSBC India services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) compiled by S&P Global dipped to 60.2 last month from 60.8 in April.