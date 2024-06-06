Mint Quick Edit | Did PMI readings get heat struck?

The reading for the manufacturing sector, released earlier this week, also showed a decline to 57.5 from 58.8. Both are blamed on the hot weather that led companies to reduce working hours, while demand saw a cool-off. Though heatwave conditions are expected to subside, more disruptions in June when temperatures peak can’t be ruled out. That said, the indices still are well in expansionary territory (PMI readings under 50 imply a contraction).

