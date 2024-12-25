Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Do bells and whistles work in telecom?
Summary
- Private telecom players saw subscribers leave after they hiked tariffs in July, with Reliance Jio losing the most, but No. 2 Airtel showed a surprise gain in October. A case of less price sensitive users? Or special offers dangled by Airtel?
Private telecom operators that raised tariffs in July have been losing subscribers ever since. But Bharti Airtel pulled off a surprise gain in October, according to data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.
