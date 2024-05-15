Mint Quick Edit | Does India’s Chabahar deal risk US sanctions?
Summary
- The US took little time to bring up the “potential risk of sanctions” in the context of India’s Chabahar port deal with Iran. America’s own interests, though, may converge with ours if we broaden the context.
The Chabahar project finally seems to be making progress, with India signing a deal with Iranian authorities to operate the port for 10 years. Do Indian entities risk US sanctions? Asked as much, US state department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel replied, “Broadly, you’ve heard us say this in a number of instances, that any entity, anyone considering business deals with Iran, they need to be aware of the potential risk that they are opening themselves up to, and the potential risk of sanctions."