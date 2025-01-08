Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Don’t kick the can of nuclear waste down the road
Summary
- The India-US nuclear deal finally looks closer to fostering cooperation between American companies and Indian entities. While the former may see India’s liability law as a holdback, New Delhi should address the challenge of spent-fuel storage.
There has been movement on the 2008 India-US nuclear deal after prolonged dormancy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more