Mint Quick Edit | Don’t kick the can of nuclear waste down the road

The US has conveyed that it will remove the last few hurdles that block cooperation between its companies and Indian entities in the field of nuclear energy.

This may entail easing US curbs not just on exports, but also on the joint production of components for power plants in India with local partners.

To forge such ties, US businesses might want India to amend its 2010 law on nuclear-damage liability to limit their exposure to compensation claims.

As of now, not just operators of reactors but also suppliers of equipment can be sued under it.

While accident liability is an important issue (think of the Bhopal gas leak), especially if India acts on plans to set up several small modular reactors, the recycling and/or disposal of nuclear waste need attention too.

Spent-fuel pools serve as temporary storage at best, while it's very costly to seal off radiation for centuries to come, as ultimately required.

As climate change and energy-intensive AI projects push the world to embrace carbon-free nuclear power, we’ll need transparency on risk mitigation.

The can of nuclear waste mustn’t get kicked down the road.