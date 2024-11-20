Opinion
Mint Quick Edit Don’t let the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalate further
Summary
- Moscow has changed its nuclear doctrine after Washington’s go-ahead for Kyiv to use key weapons in Russian territory. The changes raise uncertainty over what Moscow might do and leave the world less safe.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday modified his country’s nuclear doctrine to broaden the circumstances in which the Kremlin could use nuclear weapons.
