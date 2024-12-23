Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Don’t over-roast popcorn with GST
Summary
- Three different tax rates on popcorn grabbed public attention after Saturday’s GST Council meeting. Why is an indirect tax trying to do what direct taxation is meant for?
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council over the weekend approved tax changes for some items while deferring a few decisions. Gene therapy, for example, was made GST-free to encourage this emerging field of healthcare.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more