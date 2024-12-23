Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Mint Quick Edit | Don’t over-roast popcorn with GST

Mint Quick Edit | Don’t over-roast popcorn with GST

Livemint

  • Three different tax rates on popcorn grabbed public attention after Saturday’s GST Council meeting. Why is an indirect tax trying to do what direct taxation is meant for?

Indirect taxes are inherently regressive. It’s the job of direct taxes to ensure the rich pay much more.
Gift this article

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council over the weekend approved tax changes for some items while deferring a few decisions. Gene therapy, for example, was made GST-free to encourage this emerging field of healthcare.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council over the weekend approved tax changes for some items while deferring a few decisions. Gene therapy, for example, was made GST-free to encourage this emerging field of healthcare.

The rate for fortified rice kernels used in public distribution was slashed to 5% from 18%. But a proposal to lower GST on health insurance premiums was judged to require further discussion.

The rate for fortified rice kernels used in public distribution was slashed to 5% from 18%. But a proposal to lower GST on health insurance premiums was judged to require further discussion.

Also read: Tax action in the Union budget for 2025-26 could set the course for Viksit Bharat

So too the idea of bringing aviation turbine fuel under the regime’s ambit. Nothing was done to relieve people of the impression that GST, while “good" for India, is far from “simple" as a taxation system.

Popcorn being in three rate slabs exemplifies its complexity. Sold loose with salt and spices, it attracts the merit rate of 5%, but if hawked pre-packaged, it’s charged 12%.

Also read: It is time India started indexing tax slabs and exemptions with inflation

If the popcorn is caramelized, however, it gets reclassified as a sugary treat instead of a savoury snack, attracting an even higher rate of 18%. It’s a wonder that shiny sprinkles on it don’t bump it into the 28% luxury bracket.

Hair gets split over such items because politicians want taxes to be progressive. But indirect taxes are inherently regressive. It’s the job of direct taxes to ensure the rich pay more.

Also read: With incentives and deductions, middle-income earners’ share in India’s tax kitty shrinks

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.