Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Don’t queer the pitch: Biden mustn’t fire a fresh salvo
Summary
- The US White House is reportedly considering clamps on Russian oil exports that may target buyers like India and China. New sanctions could roil oil markets. It’s best to refrain from drastic moves.
Even as the world waits to see if Donald Trump’s presidency of the US will be able to dissipate war clouds and plumes of bomb smoke, President Joe Biden’s administration seems bent on firing fresh salvos at the fag end of its tenure.
