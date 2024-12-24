Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s clear about Musk’s role but what about free trade?
Summary
- To squash speculation on Elon Musk’s authority under his leadership, the US president-elect said he wasn’t ceding his presidency to the billionaire. How about similar clarity on whether market forces will cede power to geopolitics?
The extent of billionaire Elon Musk’s prospective political authority under Donald Trump had reached such heights of speculation that the US president-elect was constrained to respond to it.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more