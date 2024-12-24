Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s clear about Musk’s role but what about free trade?

The extent of billionaire Elon Musk’s prospective political authority under Donald Trump had reached such heights of speculation that the US president-elect was constrained to respond to it.

Referring to hoaxes, Trump said, “The new one is, ‘President Trump has ceded his presidency to Elon Musk.’ No, no… That’s not happening. But Elon’s done an amazing job.

Isn’t it nice that we have some smart people we can rely on?"

The context of this extraordinary statement was Musk’s use of his online platform X to sway Republican lawmakers into opposing a government-funding bill, with the result that a stopgap alternative got passed that rival Democrats allege serves Musk’s business interests, as it dropped a provision to screen and regulate US investments in China.

Whatever motivated the billionaire’s actions, such interference with legislation weakens general expectations of policy stability.

The rest of the world is looking for respite from uncertainty on which way US trade policy will go. Crucially, what happens to free trade as a global pursuit? Other countries need similar clarity from Trump on whether market forces will cede power to geopolitical push-and-pull.