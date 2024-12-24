Hello User
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s clear about Musk’s role but what about free trade?

Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s clear about Musk’s role but what about free trade?

Livemint

  • To squash speculation on Elon Musk’s authority under his leadership, the US president-elect said he wasn’t ceding his presidency to the billionaire. How about similar clarity on whether market forces will cede power to geopolitics?

The rest of the world is looking for respite from uncertainty on which way US trade policy will go.
Gift this article

The extent of billionaire Elon Musk’s prospective political authority under Donald Trump had reached such heights of speculation that the US president-elect was constrained to respond to it.

Referring to hoaxes, Trump said, “The new one is, ‘President Trump has ceded his presidency to Elon Musk.’ No, no… That’s not happening. But Elon’s done an amazing job.

Also read: Elon Musk brings his messy way of doing things to Washington

Isn’t it nice that we have some smart people we can rely on?"

The context of this extraordinary statement was Musk’s use of his online platform X to sway Republican lawmakers into opposing a government-funding bill, with the result that a stopgap alternative got passed that rival Democrats allege serves Musk’s business interests, as it dropped a provision to screen and regulate US investments in China.

Whatever motivated the billionaire’s actions, such interference with legislation weakens general expectations of policy stability.

Also read: Musk’s DOGE plans rely on White House budget office. Conflicts await.

The rest of the world is looking for respite from uncertainty on which way US trade policy will go. Crucially, what happens to free trade as a global pursuit? Other countries need similar clarity from Trump on whether market forces will cede power to geopolitical push-and-pull.

Also read: Elon Musk and Donald Trump seem besotted. Where is their bromance headed?

