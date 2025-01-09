Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s words: Rhetoric runneth over?
Summary
- The US President-elect reiterated a desire to take over Greenland and the Panama Canal. He also warned Hamas of ‘hell’ breaking loose if the hostages it has taken aren’t released by 20 January. Just rhetoric?
US President-elect Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago speech on Tuesday explains why the world is bracing for an uncertain future. Trump spoke candidly on a range of issues.
