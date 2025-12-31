Is China leading the evolution of money?
Mint Quick Edit | The e-yuan’s interest-paying leap will either fail or lead the global evolution of money
SummaryChina plans to start paying interest on holdings of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) from 2026. While this e-yuan experiment will yield lessons for us, its success could also give Chinese money a headstart in this age of technology enablers.
