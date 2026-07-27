Mint Quick Edit | India’s education ministry has seen a shift—will market-inspired reforms follow?

Now that Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned as India’s education minister and been replaced with Pralhad Joshi, tempers seem to have calmed.
Now that Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned as India’s education minister and been replaced with Pralhad Joshi, tempers seem to have calmed.
At least the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth group that led an agitation for Pradhan’s ouster, seems to have backed down.
At least the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth group that led an agitation for Pradhan’s ouster, seems to have backed down.
Medical entrance exam paper leaks, the issue that cost Pradhan his post, had turned into a flashpoint of student discontent.
In response, fast-track courts are being set up to try the leak-accused and stiff penalties for such corruption might be enacted.
Although the CJP is jubilant, its victory may yet turn out to be pyrrhic if Gen-Z still encounters steep odds of career success.
And to the extent youth frustrations stem from unmet aspirations, a platform like the CJP can always find new crowd-sourced causes to take up.
In some ways, its agitation offered a glimpse of what may happen if the Indian education system doesn’t adapt deftly enough to the demands of a fast-changing economy.
This is an unenviable challenge as rapid AI advances grant academia no breathing space to catch up.
With the future in flux, the ‘market logic’ of decentralized education—with rival paths free of state control—may serve India best.