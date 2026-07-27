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Mint Quick Edit | India’s education ministry has seen a shift—will market-inspired reforms follow?

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read27 Jul 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The agitation offered a glimpse of what may happen if the Indian education system doesn’t adapt enough to the demands of a fast-changing economy.
The agitation offered a glimpse of what may happen if the Indian education system doesn’t adapt enough to the demands of a fast-changing economy.(PTI)
Summary

The ouster of a minister is one thing, reforms that align the country’s education system with the economy’s evolution are another. Here’s what India’s best bet might be in the face of today’s challenges.

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Now that Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned as India’s education minister and been replaced with Pralhad Joshi, tempers seem to have calmed.

Now that Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned as India’s education minister and been replaced with Pralhad Joshi, tempers seem to have calmed.

At least the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth group that led an agitation for Pradhan’s ouster, seems to have backed down.

At least the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth group that led an agitation for Pradhan’s ouster, seems to have backed down.

Also Read | Manu Joseph: an idea that could help the Cockroach Janata Party

Medical entrance exam paper leaks, the issue that cost Pradhan his post, had turned into a flashpoint of student discontent.

In response, fast-track courts are being set up to try the leak-accused and stiff penalties for such corruption might be enacted.

Although the CJP is jubilant, its victory may yet turn out to be pyrrhic if Gen-Z still encounters steep odds of career success.

Also Read | India’s Cockroach Janata movement holds useful lessons about sustainability

And to the extent youth frustrations stem from unmet aspirations, a platform like the CJP can always find new crowd-sourced causes to take up.

In some ways, its agitation offered a glimpse of what may happen if the Indian education system doesn’t adapt deftly enough to the demands of a fast-changing economy.

This is an unenviable challenge as rapid AI advances grant academia no breathing space to catch up.

Also Read | A dangerous dogma haunts schools: the idea that pupils learn to read by guessing

With the future in flux, the ‘market logic’ of decentralized education—with rival paths free of state control—may serve India best.

Gift this article

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Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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HomeOpinionQuick EditMint Quick Edit | India’s education ministry has seen a shift—will market-inspired reforms follow?

Mint Quick Edit | India’s education ministry has seen a shift—will market-inspired reforms follow?

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read27 Jul 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The agitation offered a glimpse of what may happen if the Indian education system doesn’t adapt enough to the demands of a fast-changing economy.
The agitation offered a glimpse of what may happen if the Indian education system doesn’t adapt enough to the demands of a fast-changing economy.(PTI)
Summary

The ouster of a minister is one thing, reforms that align the country’s education system with the economy’s evolution are another. Here’s what India’s best bet might be in the face of today’s challenges.

Gift this article

Now that Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned as India’s education minister and been replaced with Pralhad Joshi, tempers seem to have calmed.

Now that Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned as India’s education minister and been replaced with Pralhad Joshi, tempers seem to have calmed.

At least the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth group that led an agitation for Pradhan’s ouster, seems to have backed down.

At least the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth group that led an agitation for Pradhan’s ouster, seems to have backed down.

Also Read | Manu Joseph: an idea that could help the Cockroach Janata Party

Medical entrance exam paper leaks, the issue that cost Pradhan his post, had turned into a flashpoint of student discontent.

In response, fast-track courts are being set up to try the leak-accused and stiff penalties for such corruption might be enacted.

Although the CJP is jubilant, its victory may yet turn out to be pyrrhic if Gen-Z still encounters steep odds of career success.

Also Read | India’s Cockroach Janata movement holds useful lessons about sustainability

And to the extent youth frustrations stem from unmet aspirations, a platform like the CJP can always find new crowd-sourced causes to take up.

In some ways, its agitation offered a glimpse of what may happen if the Indian education system doesn’t adapt deftly enough to the demands of a fast-changing economy.

This is an unenviable challenge as rapid AI advances grant academia no breathing space to catch up.

Also Read | A dangerous dogma haunts schools: the idea that pupils learn to read by guessing

With the future in flux, the ‘market logic’ of decentralized education—with rival paths free of state control—may serve India best.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionQuick EditMint Quick Edit | India’s education ministry has seen a shift—will market-inspired reforms follow?
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