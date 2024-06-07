Explore
CricIt

Mint Quick Edit | Election volatility: Stock market scam or politics as usual?

Livemint 1 min read 07 Jun 2024, 07:00 AM IST
The Congress leader hinted at exit polls being used for market manipulation.
The Congress leader hinted at exit polls being used for market manipulation.

Summary

  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wants a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe of comments made by BJP Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah on India’s stock market and its drop on Tuesday, the day of poll results. Something to look into or just politics in full play?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wants a joint parliamentary committee probe of comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah on India’s stock market and its drop on Tuesday, the day of election results. Gandhi alleged that the two leaders’ comments were an attempt at talking up the market, with potential roles on their part in a “stock market scam". 

The exact allegations seem unclear, although insider information seems to be what Gandhi wants looked into. The Congress leader also hinted at exit polls being used for market manipulation. To be sure, politicians making potentially market-moving comments on non-policy matters isn’t common. But what the two leaders said was in response to questions of market shudders seen as caused by fears of power shift, so there was a political context to the statements. 

This, in itself, is not evidence of any conspiracy. It is unclear if this is a matter for which we should consult the model code of conduct. Still, given how market volatility can act as a cesspool of scandals, it’s about time we considered it improper for politicians to comment on stock market swings. Leave it to its own devices.

Also read: ‘Rahul Gandhi is hatching conspiracy’, says BJP after Congress leader seeks probe into June 4 market crash

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue