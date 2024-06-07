Mint Quick Edit | Election volatility: Stock market scam or politics as usual?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wants a joint parliamentary committee probe of comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah on India’s stock market and its drop on Tuesday, the day of election results. Gandhi alleged that the two leaders’ comments were an attempt at talking up the market, with potential roles on their part in a “stock market scam".

The exact allegations seem unclear, although insider information seems to be what Gandhi wants looked into. The Congress leader also hinted at exit polls being used for market manipulation. To be sure, politicians making potentially market-moving comments on non-policy matters isn’t common. But what the two leaders said was in response to questions of market shudders seen as caused by fears of power shift, so there was a political context to the statements.

This, in itself, is not evidence of any conspiracy. It is unclear if this is a matter for which we should consult the model code of conduct. Still, given how market volatility can act as a cesspool of scandals, it’s about time we considered it improper for politicians to comment on stock market swings. Leave it to its own devices.