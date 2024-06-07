Mint Quick Edit | Election volatility: Stock market scam or politics as usual?
Summary
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wants a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe of comments made by BJP Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah on India’s stock market and its drop on Tuesday, the day of poll results. Something to look into or just politics in full play?
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wants a joint parliamentary committee probe of comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah on India’s stock market and its drop on Tuesday, the day of election results. Gandhi alleged that the two leaders’ comments were an attempt at talking up the market, with potential roles on their part in a “stock market scam".