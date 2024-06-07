Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Mint Quick Edit | Election volatility: Stock market scam or politics as usual?

Mint Quick Edit | Election volatility: Stock market scam or politics as usual?

Livemint

  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wants a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe of comments made by BJP Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah on India’s stock market and its drop on Tuesday, the day of poll results. Something to look into or just politics in full play?

The Congress leader hinted at exit polls being used for market manipulation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wants a joint parliamentary committee probe of comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah on India’s stock market and its drop on Tuesday, the day of election results. Gandhi alleged that the two leaders’ comments were an attempt at talking up the market, with potential roles on their part in a “stock market scam".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wants a joint parliamentary committee probe of comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah on India’s stock market and its drop on Tuesday, the day of election results. Gandhi alleged that the two leaders’ comments were an attempt at talking up the market, with potential roles on their part in a “stock market scam".

The exact allegations seem unclear, although insider information seems to be what Gandhi wants looked into. The Congress leader also hinted at exit polls being used for market manipulation. To be sure, politicians making potentially market-moving comments on non-policy matters isn’t common. But what the two leaders said was in response to questions of market shudders seen as caused by fears of power shift, so there was a political context to the statements.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

The exact allegations seem unclear, although insider information seems to be what Gandhi wants looked into. The Congress leader also hinted at exit polls being used for market manipulation. To be sure, politicians making potentially market-moving comments on non-policy matters isn’t common. But what the two leaders said was in response to questions of market shudders seen as caused by fears of power shift, so there was a political context to the statements.

This, in itself, is not evidence of any conspiracy. It is unclear if this is a matter for which we should consult the model code of conduct. Still, given how market volatility can act as a cesspool of scandals, it’s about time we considered it improper for politicians to comment on stock market swings. Leave it to its own devices.

Also read: ‘Rahul Gandhi is hatching conspiracy’, says BJP after Congress leader seeks probe into June 4 market crash

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.