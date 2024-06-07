Mint Quick Edit | Election volatility: Stock market scam or politics as usual?

The exact allegations seem unclear, although insider information seems to be what Gandhi wants looked into. The Congress leader also hinted at exit polls being used for market manipulation. To be sure, politicians making potentially market-moving comments on non-policy matters isn’t common. But what the two leaders said was in response to questions of market shudders seen as caused by fears of power shift, so there was a political context to the statements.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading. Subscribe now Already subscribed? Login Premium benefits 35+ Premium articles every day

Specially curated Newsletters every day

Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day

Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists

E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles

Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts Unlock 35+ well researched

premium articles every day Access to global insights with

100+ exclusive articles from

international publications 5+ subscriber only newsletters

specially curated by the experts

The exact allegations seem unclear, although insider information seems to be what Gandhi wants looked into. The Congress leader also hinted at exit polls being used for market manipulation. To be sure, politicians making potentially market-moving comments on non-policy matters isn’t common. But what the two leaders said was in response to questions of market shudders seen as caused by fears of power shift, so there was a political context to the statements.