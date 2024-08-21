Mint Quick Edit | Musk as minister? Donald Trump seems excited about it
Summary
- Donald Trump has hinted at including Elon Musk in a future cabinet and Musk’s post on X suggests he is game too. But Trump’s stance on EVs won’t leave Musk pleased even as the Republican US presidential candidate’s inward policy stance could hurt globalization and free trade.
Donald Trump has hinted at including Elon Musk in his cabinet should he win the presidential race. “He’s a very smart guy. I certainly would, if he would do it," the Republican candidate told Reuters when asked of such a possibility. Musk’s post on X later suggested he is game.