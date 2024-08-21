Mint Quick Edit | Musk as minister? Donald Trump seems excited about it

Donald Trump has hinted at including Elon Musk in his cabinet should he win the presidential race. “He’s a very smart guy. I certainly would, if he would do it," the Republican candidate told Reuters when asked of such a possibility. Musk’s post on X later suggested he is game.

“I am willing to serve," he posted with an artificially created picture of him on a podium with “Department of Government Efficiency" written. It’s unclear if there would indeed be such a turn of events. But given their growing public camaraderie, it may not be a surprise.

Musk had backed Trump for president soon after the failed assassination attempt on the former president, who too has spoken positively of him. Trump’s eagerness, however, to withdraw benefits for electric vehicles is bad for Musk’s Tesla business and may weaken the fight against climate change.

This, even as his broader protectionist policy tilt risks dealing fresh blows to free trade. That said, a Trump win to occupy the White House is anything but certain. A late surge in the popularity of Kamala Harris has put the Democrat in a slight lead. With the November elections not too far, which way the fate of global policy turns could be a photo finish.