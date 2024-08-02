Mint Quick Edit | Virtual Bravado 2.0: Elon Musk versus Nicolas Maduro
Summary
- Tesla chief and Space X founder Elon Musk accepted a challenge to fight Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Businessmen play-acting on social media is one thing—as in the earlier Musk-Zuckerberg cage-fight banter on X—but this is truly odd.
Billionaire Elon Musk has offered to leap into the ring for a slugfest, again, this time to take on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who dared him on television to an anytime-anywhere match. “I accept," Musk replied to an X user who posted a video clip of Maduro challenging him.