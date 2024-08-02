Mint Quick Edit | Virtual Bravado 2.0: Elon Musk versus Nicolas Maduro

“Elon Musk. Whoever messes with me, dries up. Whoever messes with Venezuela dries up... You want to fight? Let’s have it... Just say where," the post translates Maduro as having said. Maduro reportedly even instructed security agencies in Venezuela to facilitate Musk’s entry, while Musk has linked Maduro’s continuation as president to the fight’s outcome.

“Elon Musk. Whoever messes with me, dries up. Whoever messes with Venezuela dries up... You want to fight? Let’s have it... Just say where," the post translates Maduro as having said. Maduro reportedly even instructed security agencies in Venezuela to facilitate Musk’s entry, while Musk has linked Maduro’s continuation as president to the fight’s outcome.

“If I win, he resigns as dictator of Venezuela. If he wins, I give him a free ride to Mars," he posted. This exchange comes amid Maduro’s controversial election win that many democracy activists (and Musk) have decried.