Mint Quick Edit | Did Macron get his French election gamble right?
Summary
- Polls in France threw up a hung parliament with Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party finishing third despite its strong showing earlier. President Macron, who’d called snap polls in response to the NR’s rise, may have proven a point. Expect instability, though.
A week is a long time in politics. Look at France’s parliamentary poll results. Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (NR) party, whose big success in European elections had prompted President Emmanuel Macron to call snap domestic elections, finished in third position, behind a leftist coalition called New Popular Front that won the most seats and Macron’s own centrist party, which came second.