Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Mint Quick Edit | Did Macron get his French election gamble right?

Mint Quick Edit | Did Macron get his French election gamble right?

Livemint

  • Polls in France threw up a hung parliament with Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party finishing third despite its strong showing earlier. President Macron, who’d called snap polls in response to the NR’s rise, may have proven a point. Expect instability, though.

None of the parties got a majority, although after the first round of France’s two-round polls, the NR seemed set to surge to the top.

A week is a long time in politics. Look at France’s parliamentary poll results. Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (NR) party, whose big success in European elections had prompted President Emmanuel Macron to call snap domestic elections, finished in third position, behind a leftist coalition called New Popular Front that won the most seats and Macron’s own centrist party, which came second.

A week is a long time in politics. Look at France’s parliamentary poll results. Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (NR) party, whose big success in European elections had prompted President Emmanuel Macron to call snap domestic elections, finished in third position, behind a leftist coalition called New Popular Front that won the most seats and Macron’s own centrist party, which came second.

None of them got a majority, although after the first round of France’s two-round polls, the NR seemed set to surge to the top. Macron’s move had seemed like a reckless gamble, apparently aimed at stirring up resistance to the French “far right", as represented by the NR. To widespread surprise, it seems to have worked. The final round of French voting saw Le Pen’s rightist party pushed back.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

None of them got a majority, although after the first round of France’s two-round polls, the NR seemed set to surge to the top. Macron’s move had seemed like a reckless gamble, apparently aimed at stirring up resistance to the French “far right", as represented by the NR. To widespread surprise, it seems to have worked. The final round of French voting saw Le Pen’s rightist party pushed back.

Also read: Deeply divided France risks unprecedented deadlock after election shock

Stunned by their first-round weakness, the left-wing alliance and Macron’s centrists withdrew their candidates against each other in several places to consolidate anti-NR votes. While that tactic might have succeeded and Macron can claim credit, governance in France could find itself hamstrung by a hung parliament. The NR’s rise could still leave French politics shaken up.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.