February will mark four years of the Russia-Ukraine war, but there’s a glimmer of hope that a peace deal will prevent a fifth year of hostility.
Mint Quick Edit | End the war in Europe: An outline of a peace deal offers a glimmer of hope
SummaryHope has been kindled by high-level talks over ending the Russia-Ukraine war. Kyiv may have to cede some of Ukraine’s territory, while Moscow would need to accept the rest of it as something of a Nato protectorate. Both warring sides must show flexibility now.
February will mark four years of the Russia-Ukraine war, but there’s a glimmer of hope that a peace deal will prevent a fifth year of hostility.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More