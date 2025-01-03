Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Equity bounce: The market’s path ahead is hazy
Summary
- India’s stock market has begun 2025 on a cheerful note, fed possibly by a spot of good news on the economy. Whether it marks a market upturn is impossible to make out.
India’s equity market has got off to a promising start in 2025, with the BSE Sensex rising 2.3% in just the first two sessions of the year.
