Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Give hybrids tax relief to help decarbonize traffic
Summary
- India must take a pragmatic path to a decarbonized economy. The current tax disparity between EVs and hybrid vehicles isn’t helping the cause, since the latter are much easier to adopt but remain woefully overpriced.
India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday that the disparity in taxes India imposes on electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids will “continue for a long time." The goal is to increase battery manufacturing and accelerate the electrification of transport.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more