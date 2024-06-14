Mint Quick Edit | Expect a longer wait for a Fed pivot
Summary
- The US Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision has again dampened hopes of a rate cut, with its March forecast of three rate cuts in 2024 scaled down to one. To relieve inflation worries that stem from a tight labour market, America should open up wider to immigrants.
Even as anticipation has grown over when the US Federal Reserve will shift its monetary policy to an easier setting, the target seems to be moving farther, with distinctly hawkish sounds emanating from Fed policymakers. The US central bank’s latest policy decision announced by chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday has dampened expectations again. Powell said US inflation has eased but not by as much as required.