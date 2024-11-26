Explore

Mint Quick Edit: Fatal mis-direction: Google needs to soul-search

Livemint 1 min read 26 Nov 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Similar fatalities have taken place even in upscale urban spaces. (X | Dipu Chaudhary)
Similar fatalities have taken place even in upscale urban spaces. (X | Dipu Chaudhary)

Summary

  • Three lives were lost in a crash as a car was apparently led off an incomplete or damaged bridge by Google Maps. The app’s maker should mull this over. But why did local authorities not block off the drop?

Lives lost to negligence aren’t new in India, but a road crash in Uttar Pradesh stands out. As with most accidents, two failures coincided tragically, but the driver of the ill-fated vehicle did nothing wrong.

Three men travelling over the weekend from Gurugram to Bareilly lost their lives when their car fell off a bridge that didn’t reach all the way across a shallow river because it was incomplete, damaged or both.

Also read: Google looks more to what it can control

The police say a check of their mobile phones revealed they were using Google Maps.

It’s unfortunate that a well-endowed company like Google hasn’t yet deployed the resources needed to secure users against such dangerous instances of misguidance.

This case should concentrate minds at its headquarters. The other failure, of course, was of local authorities in charge of road safety.

Also read: Making Google shed Chrome may mark the start of a bigger carve-up

Surely, protocols must require that all roads leading to deadly drops be kept blocked from unsuspecting traffic.

It is astounding that such obvious must-dos go missing in large parts of the country. Similar fatalities have taken place even in upscale urban spaces, such as Gurgaon.

Whether or not Google takes any action in response, those in charge of public safety must get their act together.

Also read: Google offers to settle smart TV anti-trust matter in test case for CCI

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue