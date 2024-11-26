Opinion
Mint Quick Edit: Fatal mis-direction: Google needs to soul-search
Summary
- Three lives were lost in a crash as a car was apparently led off an incomplete or damaged bridge by Google Maps. The app’s maker should mull this over. But why did local authorities not block off the drop?
Lives lost to negligence aren’t new in India, but a road crash in Uttar Pradesh stands out. As with most accidents, two failures coincided tragically, but the driver of the ill-fated vehicle did nothing wrong.
