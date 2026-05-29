Mint Quick Edit | Do workers who are asked to wear headbands with cameras know what they’re for?

A swirl of questions arose this week after video clips went viral online that showed workers wearing headbands mounted with what looked like cameras.
One was of a garments facility that had rows of people with digital crowns whirring away at work.
What was being recorded and why?
An X post by home-services startup Pronto offered a partial answer; it was using such devices as a pilot run to record household tasks, it said, as part of an opt-in package for customers in line with India’s new privacy law.
Such camera-loaded headbands are designed to gather videographic data on task processes as AI training inputs.
In general, even if their wearers have signed consent forms, the idea takes us into a grey zone of labour rights.