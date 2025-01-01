Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Gini: A dim lamp casts weak light on inequality
Summary
- India’s latest survey of consumption shows ‘Gini coefficient’ gains, implying less inequality. But this statistical measure is also less informative than it should be.
India’s latest survey of household consumption expenditure, carried out from August 2023 to July 2024, found a decline in the “Gini coefficient" of consumption inequality since the same period of 2022-23.
