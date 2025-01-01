Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Mint Quick Edit | Gini: A dim lamp casts weak light on inequality

Mint Quick Edit | Gini: A dim lamp casts weak light on inequality

Livemint

  • India’s latest survey of consumption shows ‘Gini coefficient’ gains, implying less inequality. But this statistical measure is also less informative than it should be.

It’s unclear how well this study captures top-end extravagance.
Gift this article

India’s latest survey of household consumption expenditure, carried out from August 2023 to July 2024, found a decline in the “Gini coefficient" of consumption inequality since the same period of 2022-23.

India’s latest survey of household consumption expenditure, carried out from August 2023 to July 2024, found a decline in the “Gini coefficient" of consumption inequality since the same period of 2022-23.

This should be good news, except that it may partly reflect a dip in such spending among the top 5%. But then, it’s unclear how well this study captures top-end extravagance.

This should be good news, except that it may partly reflect a dip in such spending among the top 5%. But then, it’s unclear how well this study captures top-end extravagance.

Also read: Mint Primer | Private consumption returns, boosted by rural demand

Moreover, the Gini coefficient isn’t always a helpful indicator for such a populous country.

If one plots the proportion of total spending (along the vertical axis of a graph) by groups against their percentage of total homes (on the flat axis), say from the least spending 1% to the most, then a straight 45° incline would show perfect equality: i.e., every percentile slice spends the same.

In reality, the curve bulges below that line, as low-percentile homes spend much less than upscale ones.

Also read: Mint Primer: Why the urban middle class has cut spending

The size of this bulge below the equality line tells us the Gini count.

While income and especially wealth numbers would show bigger Gini bulges than consumption, unless we have reliable data on the top 0.1%, this measure casts dim light on actual inequality. Better data should be part of our 2025 wish-list.

Also read: Slowdown? Here’s what rich Indians are spending on

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.