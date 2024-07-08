Mint Quick Edit | Go ahead and axe the angel tax
Summary
- India's angel tax is supposed to plug income tax evasion, but it flouts a basic canon of taxation: clarity of liability. Last week, the DPIIT proposed relieving startups of it, but will the finance ministry, which enlarged its scope in 2023-24, pay heed?
India’s ‘angel tax’ has been an albatross around the neck of startups. Last week, as reported, the department for promotion of industry and internal trade proposed relieving new businesses of it. With the budget due on 23 July, will the finance ministry pay heed? Starting 2023-24, it had enlarged the scope of this tax to cover investments by non-resident angel investors.