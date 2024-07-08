Hello User
Mint Quick Edit | Go ahead and axe the angel tax

Livemint

  • India's angel tax is supposed to plug income tax evasion, but it flouts a basic canon of taxation: clarity of liability. Last week, the DPIIT proposed relieving startups of it, but will the finance ministry, which enlarged its scope in 2023-24, pay heed?

Under Indian law, the gap between funds raised by a startup’s private sale of shares and its “fair market value” is deemed taxable.

India’s ‘angel tax’ has been an albatross around the neck of startups. Last week, as reported, the department for promotion of industry and internal trade proposed relieving new businesses of it. With the budget due on 23 July, will the finance ministry pay heed? Starting 2023-24, it had enlarged the scope of this tax to cover investments by non-resident angel investors.

Startup funds from overseas got squeezed as a result. This levy is meant to plug income tax evasion, but it flouts a basic canon of taxation: clarity of liability. Under Indian law, the gap between funds raised by a startup’s private sale of shares and its “fair market value" is deemed taxable. This figure, though, would be a wild guess for a tiny acorn of a business idea that could potentially grow into a huge oak, given the risk capital.

Also read: Budget 2024: DPIIT recommends removal of Angel Tax

Before a market can assess what an idea is worth, early investors can and must be allowed to bet on it. The angel tax, in effect, denies them their judgement by handing the prerogative of valuation to the tax department, whose grasp of profit potential is relatively dubious and revenue interests in conflict with a freedom that capitalism needs to generate jobs and wealth. Axe this tax.

