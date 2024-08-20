Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Goldman Sach’s outlook changes highlight global uncertainty
Summary
- Goldman Sachs just scaled back the odds of a US recession after raising them barely a fortnight ago. The relief of possibly averting a recession aside, the divergent moves reflect economic uncertainty, which could hurt India too. A close watch is needed.
It’s a sign of the uncertainty looming over the global economy that economists are altering expectations so frequently. Take Goldman Sachs, which has just scaled back the odds of a US recession to 20% from 25% forecast a fortnight or so ago.
