Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Google’s search monopoly ruling: Error 404?
Summary
- A US judge ruled Google’s search monopoly illegal for forging pacts to install it as a default engine on devices—like Apple’s iPhone. Free-market mavens cite the rise of AI chatbots as evidence of the self-corrective power of markets, but does this mean antitrust authorities mustn’t intervene?
With countries around the world trying to rein in Big Tech, the latest antitrust ruling in the US against Google marks a big victory for regulators—the last big one having come when the US Justice Department took Microsoft to court in 1998.
