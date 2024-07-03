Mint Quick Edit | GST data: What’s the secrecy?
Summary
- The monthly GST revenue data for June is marked by the absence of a formal release with details of the tax intake breakup. What explains this?
Just after India’s government celebrated the success of the goods and services tax (GST) regime, which completed seven years on 1 July, it has made a departure from the usual. The monthly GST revenue data for June is marked by the absence of a formal release with details of the intake breakup. Only the gross revenue figure found its way into the public domain, that too as reportedly revealed by officials.