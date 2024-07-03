Hello User
Mint Quick Edit | GST data: What's the secrecy?

Livemint

  • The monthly GST revenue data for June is marked by the absence of a formal release with details of the tax intake breakup. What explains this?

The GST mop-up rose 7.7% from a year earlier to 1.74 trillion last month.

Just after India’s government celebrated the success of the goods and services tax (GST) regime, which completed seven years on 1 July, it has made a departure from the usual. The monthly GST revenue data for June is marked by the absence of a formal release with details of the intake breakup. Only the gross revenue figure found its way into the public domain, that too as reportedly revealed by officials.

The mop-up rose 7.7% from a year earlier to 1.74 trillion last month. The split-up of central and state GST figures, which is typically released every month, wasn’t available. Barring a few occasions during covid, the government has never missed issuing these numbers. So it stands out. No explanation has been offered so far, although media reports suggest it might be well thought-out.

Also read: June GST proceeds swell 7.7% to 1.74 trillion

The theory has been ventured that the Centre is wary of any resentment that high tax collections may cause, and so wants to share as little data as possible. But with past figures already available, that sounds illogical. Whatever the reason, the government should clarify. Our official statistics have been under a cloud in recent times. We need greater transparency on such things, not less.

